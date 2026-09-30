Ypsilanti Township ICE incident leads to police presence on West Michigan Avenue

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The Brief Washtenaw County officials were called out to the 2100 block of West Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported ICE raid. Officials say community members showed ICE agents a green card for one of the people arrested, and they were released at the scene.



An ICE arrest drew a crowd in Ypsilanti on Wednesday morning, leading to police intervening.

Ypsilanti ICE raid leads to police presence

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Washtenaw County officials were called out to the 2100 block of West Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported ICE raid. The call also said a crowd was gathering at the location as the arrest was being made.

Officials say community members showed ICE agents a green card for one of the people arrested, and they were released at the scene.

Shortly after, Washtenaw County officials say they received a 911 call from an ICE agent asking for help at the same location. The caller said the crowd was not allowing them to leave and that the situation felt unsafe.

When deputies arrived, things calmed down and ICE left the scene.

WCSO press release on ICE raid

What they're saying:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office released a press release, saying:

"WCSO does not do immigration enforcement and deputies took no part in any enforcement actions today. We do not honor voluntary ICE detainers or cooperate with immigration enforcement. We cannot verify anyone’s immigration status – and we have no authority to oversee or investigate federal agents for arresting people either. When 911 calls come in and a situation is escalating, our role is to keep everyone safe and de-escalate the situation, which deputies and dispatchers did appropriately today."

Officials say local support separate from law enforcement is available.

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