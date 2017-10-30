Last chance tickets to Father Solanus Casey Beatification Mass
The Beatification Mass for Father Solanus Casey is coming up next month. For those of you who wanted to attend but couldn't get one of the thousands of tickets that were quickly snapped up, you have one last chance.
Support Men's Health with the MIU Men's Health Foundation
Guys often don't take care of their health - so we're teaming up with the MIU Men's Health Foundation to raise awareness about men's health issues.
7th Annual Men's Health Event Oct. 14 at Ford Field
The MIU Men's Health Foundation is raising awareness about men's health issues this weekend at the annual Men's Health Event.
Some Lions kneel, team links arms in response to Trump
Several Detroit Lions players kneeled during the national anthem and linked arms with standing players, the coach and team owner -- part of a unified protest against comments made by President Donald Trump.
Taste of the Lions Event Preview
The organizers of Ford Field will host the 5th annual, Taste of the Lions, charity event on May 17.
I Ran The D 5k at Comerica Park April 23
Fox Sports reporter Johnny Kane joins us to tell us more about I Ran The D 5K.
Some Detroiters fed up with blue glow atop Ford Field
One Detroiter started a petition on Change.org to get the lights turned off.
Hundreds of K9 officers line up to pay respects for fallen WSU sergeant
FOX 2's Robin Murdoch takes us outside Ford Field where hundreds of K9 officers and their partners are attending the visitation for Sgt. Collin Rose.
Roop Raj and wife Julie Booksh speaking at MIU Men's Health Event
Dr. Michael Lutz and Julie Booksh joins us to tell us more about the MIU Men's Health Event.
Levy Foods at MIU Men's Health Event
Chef Joe Nader from Levy Foods joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Dr. Michael Lutz to tell us more about the event.
Detroit cheerleaders to make official debut Sunday
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Shelby, Chelsey, Katie and Micah join us in studio.
Susan G. Komen 3-Day celebrates 150 years
FOX 2's Robin Murdoch takes us to Novi at the start of Michigan's Susan G. Komen 3-Day.