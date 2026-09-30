'Disgusted and downright angry,' Southgate senior living facility residents report bed bugs

The Brief Pictures from one resident’s apartment show when she recently discovered the bugs in her unit and says she’s not the only one dealing with these unwanted guests. A group of seniors are now banding together, to speak out, in hopes of getting something done.



Seniors in a Southgate apartment building are disgusted and downright angry after they say bed bugs have been reported throughout their building but nothing’s being done about it.

A lot of emotion out here today after talking to seniors who live in the Southgate Co-op Apartments.

Pictures from one resident’s apartment show when she recently discovered the bugs in her unit and says she’s not the only one dealing with these unwanted guests. A group of seniors are now banding together, to speak out, in hopes of getting something done.

What they're saying:

"My friend is locked in her bedroom and she got bed bugs. She’s been eaten up. She can’t come out. They talk about her, they dog her here. If I would’ve known they had bed bugs, I would’ve never moved here," said Crystal Giles. "It makes me feel sad because Mary Jo can’t do nothing. She got neuropathy. They’ve wrote letters to her telling her she has to throw everything out. She can’t come downstairs. She has to be locked up in her room."

"I found out I had them last week, so I alerted the office right away. They told me, wash the dirty clothes, do what I need to do, but I had to wait till this Friday for them to come out and spray," said one resident.

"She had to throw everything away. How do you expect them to recoup all that? They won’t even come in to clean the apartment. Her and her husband are sleeping on the floor. It’s very sad," said resident Denise Niele.

What's next:

Many seniors say if the situation isn’t addressed, they’re planning to pack up.

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