The Brief Richard Haddad will be the Detroit Lions next president and CEO. Sheila Hamp, owner of the team, announced he would be the next leader, taking over for outgoing president Rod Wood. He was previously the chief operations officer for the Pistons' sports and entertainment division.



The Detroit Lions have named Richard Haddad as the team's next president and CEO.

Haddad will join the team in early September as he moves into the role overseeing the operations of the organization, taking over for Rod Wood, the outgoing CEO of the team.

He spent 14 years with the Pistons as the chief operating officer of their sports and entertainment division.

Who is Richard Haddad?

Big picture view:

Haddad is Michigan-born and oversaw business operations, business affairs, and development for the Pistons.

During his tenure with Pistons Sports & Entertainment, he oversaw the team's move back to Detroit from Auburn Hills. He also spearheaded the development of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and is known for helping bring a WNBA team back to the city.

He was born in Adrian before attending the University of Michigan and then Columbia Law School. He clerked with a U.S. District Court judge before entering private practice.

"I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO," said Haddad. "I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons. As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm honored and humbled to lead this franchise. Sheila, Rod [Wood], Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have built an incredible foundation, and I can't wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community."

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What they're saying:

"We're incredibly grateful to Rich for his leadership and the impact he's had on our organization and our city over the past 14 years," said Pistons Owner Tom Gores. "Arn and I have especially appreciated his steady counsel, integrity and commitment. Rich has been an outstanding leader and a trusted partner in so many of our efforts to make a positive difference in the community. I have tremendous respect for Sheila, the Lions organization and everything they represent for Detroit. We're excited for Rich and know he'll do a tremendous job in his new role."

"Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions," said Sheila Hamp. "Throughout our process, Rich's experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit to bring a championship to Detroit."