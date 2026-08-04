The Brief Primary election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live results for Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed below. Keep scrolling for a breakdown by county. Michigan's Senate seat is open because Gary Peters is retiring, and has become one of the most-watched races nationally this primary election cycle.



Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

This seat in the Senate for Michigan is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.

The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat this fall and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.

Dig deeper:

This race is also viewed as the biggest battle to date between the party’s far left and center-left establishment.

Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed election results

Of note:

Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the race but still remained on the ballot.

What's next:

Whoever wins will face Mike Rogers in November, who is running uncontested.

Results by county