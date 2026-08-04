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Live results: Michigan Senate primary election

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published August 4, 2026 2:07 PM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 2:07 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Primary election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.
    • See live results for Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed below. Keep scrolling for a breakdown by county.
    • Michigan's Senate seat is open because Gary Peters is retiring, and has become one of the most-watched races nationally this primary election cycle.

Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4. 

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

This seat in the Senate for Michigan is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring. 

The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat this fall and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.

Dig deeper:

This race is also viewed as the biggest battle to date between the party’s far left and center-left establishment. 

Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed election results

Of note:

 Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the race but still remained on the ballot. 

What's next:

Whoever wins will face Mike Rogers in November, who is running uncontested. 

Results by county 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results and previous FOX 2 reporting.

2026 ElectionsMichigan