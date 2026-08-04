Live results: Michigan Senate primary election
Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.
Timeline:
Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.
Michigan Senate race
Big picture view:
This seat in the Senate for Michigan is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.
The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat this fall and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.
Dig deeper:
This race is also viewed as the biggest battle to date between the party’s far left and center-left establishment.
Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed election results
Of note:
Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the race but still remained on the ballot.
What's next:
Whoever wins will face Mike Rogers in November, who is running uncontested.
Results by county
The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results and previous FOX 2 reporting.