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Live results: Michigan primary election 2026

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published August 4, 2026 2:07 PM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 2:07 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.
    • Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.
    • See live race results below for the governor’s race, US Senate seat and congressional districts across southeast and mid Michigan.
    • Watch live election coverage in the video player above.

Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4. 

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below. 

Michigan governor

US Senate 

US Congressional District 6 

Washtenaw County, significant parts of Wayne County, and communities in Monroe and Oakland Counties

US Congressional District 7

Centers around Lansing, plus Howell and Brighton

US Congressional District 10

Southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County 

US Congressional District 11

North of Detroit, covering most of central Oakland County

US Congressional District 12

Wayne and Oakland counties, including Southfield, parts of Detroit and Dearborn

US Congressional District 13

Wayne County, including parts of Detroit and surrounding downriver and Grosse Pointe communities

The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results.

2026 Elections