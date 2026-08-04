Live results: Michigan primary election 2026
Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.
Timeline:
Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.
Michigan governor
US Senate
US Congressional District 6
Washtenaw County, significant parts of Wayne County, and communities in Monroe and Oakland Counties
US Congressional District 7
Centers around Lansing, plus Howell and Brighton
US Congressional District 10
Southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County
US Congressional District 11
North of Detroit, covering most of central Oakland County
US Congressional District 12
Wayne and Oakland counties, including Southfield, parts of Detroit and Dearborn
US Congressional District 13
Wayne County, including parts of Detroit and surrounding downriver and Grosse Pointe communities
The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results.