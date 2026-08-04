The Brief Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live race results below for the governor’s race, US Senate seat and congressional districts across southeast and mid Michigan. Watch live election coverage in the video player above.



Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Michigan governor

US Senate

US Congressional District 6

Washtenaw County, significant parts of Wayne County, and communities in Monroe and Oakland Counties

US Congressional District 7

Centers around Lansing, plus Howell and Brighton

US Congressional District 10

Southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County

US Congressional District 11

North of Detroit, covering most of central Oakland County

US Congressional District 12

Wayne and Oakland counties, including Southfield, parts of Detroit and Dearborn

US Congressional District 13

Wayne County, including parts of Detroit and surrounding downriver and Grosse Pointe communities