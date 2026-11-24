The Brief Robert Daugherty was sentenced last Friday for supplying a gun used in a series of crimes. The Detroit man gave a stolen firearm to a former felon who went on a shooting spree. Daughtery was sentenced to 57 months in prison for his guilty pleas.



A 32-year-old Detroit man was sentenced Friday for supplying a gun to a felon used in numerous shootings, including, trying to kill federal agents.

Big picture view:

Robert Clifton Daugherty III was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for having criminal record in possession of a stolen firearm, and giving a gun to another convicted individual who used it in a series of crimes.

Daugherty pleaded guilty to charges of felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence was enhanced because he knowingly gave the gun to another convicted felon, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

‘You are responsible for what happens next’

What they're saying:

"Daugherty put our city at risk when he armed a dangerous felon. He enabled that felon to tear through our neighborhoods and shoot at law enforcement," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr in a statement. "Daugherty may as well have pulled the trigger himself."

"When you knowingly put a firearm in the hands of a violent felon, you are responsible for what happens next," said ATF Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge James Deir. "Daugherty stole this firearm and knowingly provided it to another convicted felon, who used the firearm during a violent shooting rampage that included community members being shot, an armed carjacking, and a gun battle with ATF agents.

"Let this be a warning: if you funnel illegal firearms to violent criminals, plan for an immediate change in destination wherein you’re a long-term prisoner in the Bureau of Prisons bunking with your clientele."

The backstory:

Daugherty gave the gun to Terrance Davis who between Nov. 5th and 13th of 2025, fired numerous shots into houses and vehicles across Detroit and seriously injuring one person.

Two weeks later Davis fled from the ATF which was trying to arrest him on Nov. 14, performed a carjacking and exchanged gunfire with agents.

Last month Davis pleaded guilty to attempted murder of ATF agents and firearm charges and faces a minimum sentence of 17 years to life in prison.