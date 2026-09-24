Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks on controversies, calling them 'hurtful' and a 'distraction'

The Brief Mayor Mary Sheffield was at a ribbon-cutting for new affordable housing. A lot of the talk of the town has been a handful of controversies, from pictures of her and ex Marvin Walker circulating online, to an investigation into Chief Todd Bettison asking the person who posted the photos.



Amid the investigation, threats of a lawsuit, and other controversies, Mayor Mary Sheffield spoke to FOX 2.

The interview was brief, but the mayor took a moment to speak with FOX 2 about all the headlines lately.

Mayor Sheffield at Ribbon-Cutting event

Local perspective:

Mayor Sheffield was at a ribbon-cutting for new affordable housing. Lately, a lot of the talk of the town has been a handful of controversies, from pictures of her and ex Marvin Walker circulating online, to an investigation into Chief Todd Bettison asking the person who posted the photos, activist Jadante Smith, to take them down.

Smith says police took his phone after the Bettison phone call.

The Office of the Inspector General is looking into it all.

Typically, when asked about all this, Sheffield says she’s going to let the investigation process play out.

Sheffield speaks about the investigation

What they're saying:

However, today, when FOX 2 spoke with her, she went a little deeper.

"You know, honestly, it’s been, it’s been hurtful," she said. "Definitely frustrating, but I remain focused on what residents elected me to do, and that was to lead our great city. We’re doing phenomenal work in this administration. Today we’re here to break ground on 31 townhomes in the neighborhood at a site that was once vacant for many years. So I want to really continue to focus on the work that Detroiters put me here to do. It’s been a complete distraction. I do want to thank overwhelmingly the support that Detroiters have given me. The encouragement, the prayers, the upliftment throughout all of this. But I just want residents to know that I remain focused on the work that they put me here to do."