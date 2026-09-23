Deadly Chipotle Stabbing: Prosecutors charge Detroit man with premeditated murder

The Brief Prosecutors charged a Detroit man with murdering a 34-year-old woman. Jaquoya Wix was on break at her work in Chipotle when an individual stabbed her. A motive has not been announced. A vigil for Wix was held Monday night.



Prosecutors announced charges in the case of a 34-year-old woman who was stabbed to death outside her place of work in Detroit. Jaquoya Wix died while on break at a Chipotle on Woodward Avenue over the weekend.

First-degree murder

Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the 42-year-old suspect would be charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He is expected to be arraigned later on Wednesday.

Devon Jason Watson of Detroit "planned out his acts before he acted," according to Worthy. She would not go into detail about the planning he carried out before stabbing Wix in an alley, but did say the two did not know each other and appeared to be random.

She would not go into detail about Watson's state of mind at the time.

"Just because someone may have mental health issues, doesn't mean they're not acutely responsible for their actions," Worthy said.

Chipotle worker killed

The backstory:

According to police, the woman was on a break from work at a Chipotle, when she was stabbed in an alleyway near the 600 block of Woodward by a man in his 40s.

Wix was a young mother who lived in St. Clair Shores. Police say she ran to a nearby business for help. The suspect had fled.

He was arrested at Woodward Avenue and State Street.

FOX 2 talked to businesses in the area, and one of them is where the man who helped apprehend the suspect works. He got off early because it was a slow day, went to the alley and that’s when he saw what happened.

"It’s tragic, and we see it all the time," said Chef Christina Stanco. "We just don’t see it in this capacity. One of the staff members here was actually involved and saw the whole thing happen, and we are concerned for now his mental health and how he’s going to cope."

"Honestly, it’s really messed up," said Justin Hernandez Ramos. "But it was just really sad, and it was on her lunch break, right? Yeah, that’s messed up."

Related article