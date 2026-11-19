The Brief $12 million will be used to fund Detroit's new four-year PATHS initiative. After the six months, the city says they will ramp up to make sure the community has access to low barrier services.



Officials in Detroit have announced that the city has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to expand outreach, behavioral health treatment and housing support for residents experiencing homelessness.

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Detroit is one of eight communities nationwide receiving the grant.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced that the $12 million grant will be used to fund their new four-year PATHS initiative, which is expected to help the city support residents who are experiencing homelessness with substance-use disorder and mental health challenges.

During the meeting, city officials said they would have access to the money fairly soon. Ahead, they say they will go through a rigorous planning process and necessary staffing to make sure it’s a success.

After the six months, the city says they will ramp up to make sure the community has access to low barrier services.