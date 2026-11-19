Detroit Mayor Sheffield announces $12M to be used expand outreach help homelessness
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officials in Detroit have announced that the city has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to expand outreach, behavioral health treatment and housing support for residents experiencing homelessness.
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Detroit is one of eight communities nationwide receiving the grant.
Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced that the $12 million grant will be used to fund their new four-year PATHS initiative, which is expected to help the city support residents who are experiencing homelessness with substance-use disorder and mental health challenges.
During the meeting, city officials said they would have access to the money fairly soon. Ahead, they say they will go through a rigorous planning process and necessary staffing to make sure it’s a success.
After the six months, the city says they will ramp up to make sure the community has access to low barrier services.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the City of Detroit for details in this report.