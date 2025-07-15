Detroit mayoral primary candidates layout vision for city's future as election ramps up

The Brief Seven mayoral candidates had the chance to speak about their visions for Detroit if they were to get elected. The discussion on Tuesday revolved around Detroit’s small business community. Roughly 100 Detroiters, small business people, and voters came out on Tuesday to try and narrow down a crowded field of candidates.



The primary election is just a few weeks away, and one of the biggest positions up for grabs is being mayor of Detroit.

Seven candidates took part in a forum where they had a chance to lay out a vision for Detroit’s future.

Big picture view:

The discussion on Tuesday revolved around Detroit’s small business community. Each candidate tried to link their prior life experiences with the future of Detroit.

The question is, who can convince the voters their vision is the best right now?

What they're saying:

Roughly 100 Detroiters, small business owners, and voters came out on Tuesday to try and narrow down a crowded field of candidates.

Those choices included current local politicians, like Fred Durhal III and Mary Sheffield.

"Whether we are talking about reducing property taxes, or growing more small businesses or helping the businesses we already have here," said Durhal. "We have to continue to move this city forward in a way that it is beneficial for everyone."

"As I travel throughout this city I still see the potential, but I also see the pain of our city and one of the reasons why I’m also running is because I’m a woman of faith and I have a deep conviction that this is my calling," said Sheffield.

Business owners also joined the stage who are also running, like Jonathan Barlow and Joel Haashiim.

"I’m an innovation specialist. I’m a industry consultant and I converge relationships and stakeholders all the time. I want to do that for the city," said Barlow.

"My vision is to build a diverse economy in the City of Detroit. Make Detroit the international city that it should be," said Haashiim. "Make Detroit a smart city."

Business runners who are also running for mayor include Saunteel Jenkins and Todd Perkins.

"The next era has to be the era of our neighborhoods rising. And in order for our neighborhoods to rise, small businesses have to rise too," said Jenkins.

"I’ve started businesses. I’ve helped people run businesses and as a city we are a business, but we also have the empathy of the people in mind," said Perkins.

Even a former chief of Detroit law enforcement, James Craig, is running.

"You need a mayor who understands how to lead people and execute in a very efficient way. I’ve done that," said Craig.

Each of the seven candidates say they share a vision of creating a safe, affordable and thriving city.

What's next:

Meanwhile, they admit they bring different life skills to the table. This would create unique paths to making those goals a reality. Ultimately, it will be up to the voters come primary election day on Aug 5.

The general election is in November.

Mayor Mike Duggan has been running Detroit since 2013 and is not on the ballot as he is making a run for the governor’s office in 2026.