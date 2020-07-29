Detroit Pistons team with city for COVID-19 safe programs at parks

At the height of the COVID-19 crisis in Detroit, basketball hoops came down to promote social distancing and keep people safe.

"We put the basketball hoops back on in May and June that we had to take down at the height of COVID-19," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The city announced it is teaming up with Detroit Pistons for COVID-19 safe programming at five city parks. The program will be socially distanced across the city and so no one is left out, that includes people from outside the city as well.

"Every day from noon to five Wednesday through Sunday the pistons will organize activities for youth to participate in."

Eight weeks of programming at city parks, which include Palmer Park on the west side and Clark Park to the east.

"The program is part of our Basketball for All initiative, said Alicia Jeffreys, senior VP of Marketing, Detroit Pistons. “That coincides with Tom Gores' commitment to the refurbishing of the 60 courts in conjunction with the city."

Advertisement

And keeping all participants safe is part of the plan.

"It won't be the full contact activities, but it will be a step in the right direction," Duggan said.



"Our staff and engagement instructors are trained in COVID 19 safety protocols that follow CDC guidelines and are equipped with personal protection equipment," Jeffreys said.

The programing backed by the Pistons is geared toward everyone from families with young kids to senior citizens. It is free to participate and if basketball is not your chosen sport, there are other options.

"Things like daily drop-in activities, sports training, fitness equipment on-site at each park, and there will be scheduled activities at each park each week including music, dance, arts," Jeffreys said.

"We are going to continue slowly reopening up opportunities things as long as the infection rate stays where it is and Detroiters continue to lead the state of Michigan," Duggan said.

To participate and sign up for programming and activities at one of the five parks, go to pistons.com/neighbors. Registration can also be accommodated in person at each park.