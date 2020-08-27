Detroit police targeted in early morning drive-by shooting; 3 arrested attempt

A drive-by shooter took aim at Detroit police in the area of Telegraph and Six Mile.

Luckily nobody was hit and nobody was hurt.

On Thursday investigators were at the scene marking shell casings which littered the ground.

"You don't shoot at somebody to say hello - you're shooting at them to hurt them or to kill them," said Capt. Michael DiCicco.

Dicicco says around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, officers were made a traffic stop and arrested two people for carrying concealed weapons.

They were waiting for a tow truck when suddenly, they were taking cover.

"A white Kia drove by and fired five or six shots," said DiCicco.

And it didn't stop there, the Kia - turned around and came back for more.

"It came back southbound on Telegraph, slowed down again, and took several more shots at the officers," DiCicco said.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl when that Kia was in a car accident - a short time later.

"It's befuddling and it's upsetting - of course, these are my people out here - and all citizens should be upset when things like this happen to us," said DiCicco. "Officers are trying to keep them safe."

"Shooting at cops is the final straw," said Muad Fara. "Cops are humans, too, you know? Somebody's got to go home to his kids."

Fara was working at a nearby gas station when he heard the gunfire. He's been watching the unrest unfolding in cities across the country - outrage over police brutality.

But this, Fara says, only makes things worse.

"Shooting at cops is just not an answer - we're not getting anywhere," he said. "It just makes it more violent so that's just not the way to go."

"Certainly there are many many better ways to have your voice heard aside from shooting at the police," said DPD Assistant Chief David LeValley.

LeValley couldn't agree more.

"Regardless of how someone feels about what's going on around the county right now, there are peaceful ways to protest," he said. "Taking it to the streets with guns is not the appropriate response."

