Detroit senior apartment complex without power since severe storms

The Brief Residents at a senior apartment complex in Detroit have been without power since severe storms on Thursday. Dwayne Jenkins says he’s one of many senior citizens living without power at the Gardenview Estates complex as another humid night sets in.



Elderly residents at a senior apartment complex on Detroit’s west side say they’ve been without power for two days following the fierce storms that rolled over the region.

Many of them rely on medical equipment and are facing dangerous conditions in the heat.

Local perspective:

Dwayne Jenkins says he’s one of many senior citizens living without power at the Gardenview Estates complex as another humid night sets in.

"I don’t know man. We pay our rent, and we still ain’t got no electricity," he said. "They got lights in the hallway and everything, but why ain’t it in the apartments."

Residents say there is no clear timeline for when power will be restored. An unidentified woman says she’s deeply worried about her mother who is trapped inside.

"They just sitting in their apartments," she said. "In all this heat, humidity and everything. Go to bed. That’s the only thing you can do is go to bed."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached a maintenance representative at Gardenview Estates who said a temporary generator was installed, but residents say their units are still pitch black and without air conditioning.

Management points the finger at DTE. We reached out to the utility company to find out when power will be fully restored.

Until then, residents are left waiting in the dark.

FOX 2 called DTE Energy and they are looking into the outage. They say they will provide updates as soon as they have them.

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