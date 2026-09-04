Metro Detroit storms: 240K outages amid trail of damage; more active weather on way

The Brief A second round of storms – which were even stronger Thursday, battered Southeastern Michigan. More than 240K DTE customers are without power with widespread damage reported from high winds. A possible tornado that may have hit Detroit's east side, is being investigated by the National Weather Service.



Metro Detroit is waking up to the aftermath of Thursday night's round of severe storms that left over 240,000 DTE customers out of power, downed trees and wind damage across the area.

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service is working to assess that damage as well as confirm whether or not a tornado touched down on Detroit's east side.

DTE is expected to give multiple press conferences today to update the status of power restoration. The next briefing is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. We will carry that live, here.

Numerous communities there were hammered by the storms including the Islandview neighborhood.

Some areas like Vernor and Beaufait currently have roadblocks set up due to downed power lines Friday morning. When the sun does come up, we'll have a better idea as to just how tremendous the damage was in this area.

Detroit Tornado Investigation

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service will be on the ground today to figure out whether it was a tornado that touched down on Detroit's east side, or whether these were straight line winds.

If this was the tornado, this would be the first one to hit Detroit in almost three decades, since 1997.

"The safety of our residents is my number one priority, and we have all of our departments working together to clean up our city, to keep our residents safe, and to ensure that we get through this in a safe way," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said in a social media plea for patience.

Residents can report storm damage and flooding on the Improve Detroit app. And if you come across a down power line in your yard in your neighborhood, you certainly want to stay as far away from that as you can. You want to treat it as live and then reach out to DTE as soon as you can.

DTE Outages

Latest power outage numbers:

DTE says it has restored more than 70,000 customers who were impacted by the two rounds of storms Wednesday and Thursday.

"We expect to restore 65% of impacted customers by end of day Friday, 90% of customers by end of day Saturday, and the remainder by end of day Sunday," DTE said in a statement.

There are 3,400 Storm Response Team members including more than 1,000 line workers from outside of Michigan, according to DTE.

DTE reminds us to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and treat any downed line as live and dangerous, even if it looks harmless.

If you are using a generator, please remember to keep it outside and away from doors and windows.

Next Round of Storms

What's next:

Another bout of storms are expected today before things clear up for the weekend, Alan Longstreet says.

A risk of severe weather is possible with damaging winds and flooding rain being the greatest threats.

Localized areas could certainly pick up 1–2 inches, leading to flooded roads in spots.

There's a chance the second round of storms, arriving between 9 a.m. and noon, weakens as it slips into Southeast Michigan, though that’s far from a given.

The last of the storms are expected tonight.

The Source: Information for this report is from DTE and on-scene coverage.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live:



