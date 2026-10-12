Detroit senior apartments face criticism after bed bug issues and a broken elevator

The Brief Senior residents at a Detroit apartment building are sounding off after dealing with bed bugs and a nonworking elevator. One resident, who is an amputee, told FOX 2 that she sits on the steps and goes up and down the stairs on her bottom. Residents say onsite management is often unavailable to address their concerns.



Residents at a Metro Detroit senior apartment complex are fed up after dealing with bed bugs and recently a nonworking elevator.

Issues at the Greenhouse Apartments in Detroit

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The residents of the Greenhouse Senior Apartments in Detroit are sounding off after allegedly dealing with bed bugs. Now, residents say they have to take the stairs as the apartment elevator is no longer working.

One resident, who is an amputee, told FOX 2 that she sits on the steps and goes up and down the stairs on her bottom because of the long wait for the freight elevator, which is the only elevator that is apparently working.

"I live on the fourth floor had to butt bump on Wednesday and I hurt my wrist even though I already got even though I already have carpal tunnel because I had to drag my wheelchair with me," said resident Brenda Matthews.

However, the elevator is not the only concern residents have been facing at the Greenhouse.

Bed bugs have been a major issue, according to residents. They say their apartments are treated, but a day or two later, there was once again evidence of bugs in the building.

"I’ve had bed bugs off and on, so the last time when they did the bedbugs, I had to throw my baby’s bed out. I didn’t even know he had bedbugs in that bed. It’s terrible," said resident Kimberly Davis.

Onsite management not responding, residents say

Dig deeper:

Residents say onsite management is often unavailable to address their concerns.

FOX 2 reached out to the management company, KMG Prestige, and we are still waiting for a response. Meanwhile, we contacted the Buildings, Safety, Engineering, and Environmental Department Chief Enforcement Officer Arthur Rushin to put this issue on the radar.

"This building here they actually have a certificate of compliance," he said. "They were in compliance last year. That certificate is good for three years, but that doesn’t stop us from any complaints that may arise."

What's next:

FOX 2 has been on site most of Monday and in the afternoon, City Elevator arrived and are working on doing an update on the passenger elevator.

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