Jewish family demands action after Warner Middle School student allegedly drew swastikas in class

The Brief A Jewish family at a Farmington Hills school says their daughter’s classmate drew swastikas in class and accuses the school district of falling flat on the issue. The parent FOX 2 spoke with says this happened on just the second day of classes here at Warner Middle School in Farmington Hills.



A Jewish family in Farmington Hills is demanding action from school district officials after an act of antisemitism at Warner Middle School. They say their daughter’s classmate drew swastikas in class and accuse the school district of falling flat on the issue.

Jewish family sounds off on alleged drawn swastikas

Big picture view:

The parent FOX 2 spoke with says this happened on just the second day of classes here at Warner Middle School in Farmington Hills.

Kristina Millman, who you may know from her work at Detroit Dog Rescue, posted to social media saying her daughter was in class when a classmate sitting near her drew a picture of a clown with a specific haircut alongside several swastikas, telling the class it was Hitler.

Millman says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. She says when she spoke with an administrator about it she did not feel satisfied with how they were handling it.

"I said are you sure that it was swastikas? It’s not just doodles," said parent Kristina Millman. "Was the kid drawing some Zs? Some kids doodle, and I was told it was very intentional swastikas and I asked what is going to happen. What’s the course of action? And there really was no information. I asked can I see the picture that my daughter saw? No answer to that. And I asked what’s the protocol? Well, sometimes they get suspended."

What they're saying:

Farmington Public Schools sent FOX 2 a statement from the superintendent saying Warner has a process for dealing with these types of situations.

It reads in part:

"Our Director of Community Engagement has already begun working with Warner Middle School and our Restorative Practice facilitators to reinforce the Viking Promise and continue creating opportunities for students to understand the impact of their words and actions, reflect on their choices, learn from them, and take meaningful steps toward repairing harm.

This work is an important part of helping students grow and maintaining a school community grounded in respect, responsibility, and belonging."

What's next:

Meantime, Kristina Millman says she will be going to the next Farmington School Board meeting on Sept. 1 to speak out against all forms of hate, not just antisemitism.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE