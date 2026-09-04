Mayor: Detroit tornado touched down on city's east side, NWS confirms

The Brief Officials confirm a tornado touched down in Detroit on Thursday. It tore through the east side of the city, leaving buildings damaged and collapsed. Belle Isle was also damaged.



A tornado touched down in Detroit on the city's east side during the bad weather blitz on Thursday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

Mayor Mary Sheffield announced the details during her press conference.

It started in the area of Mt. Elliott and East Vernor before moving south-east to Belle Isle.

Tornado hits Detroit

The extreme weather collided with buildings and roads, flattening structures along a path that began on the city's east side.

Damage was observed in the area of Concord and St. Paul, with other building collapses on Lafayette, Jefferson, and Concord.

The path of the tornado that pushed through Detroit.

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