Mayor: Detroit tornado touched down on city's east side, NWS confirms
(FOX 2) - A tornado touched down in Detroit on the city's east side during the bad weather blitz on Thursday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
Mayor Mary Sheffield announced the details during her press conference.
It started in the area of Mt. Elliott and East Vernor before moving south-east to Belle Isle.
Tornado hits Detroit
The extreme weather collided with buildings and roads, flattening structures along a path that began on the city's east side.
Damage was observed in the area of Concord and St. Paul, with other building collapses on Lafayette, Jefferson, and Concord.
The path of the tornado that pushed through Detroit.
The Source: The City of Detroit was cited for this story.