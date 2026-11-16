Detroit weather forecast: Warmer, dry week ahead

Victory Monday (Go Lions) brings milder temperatures to Southeast Michigan.

By the numbers:

Yesterday’s high temperature was 43, actually below seasonal (48).

High pressure to our south brings southwest winds that help to elevate our readings. Today’s high temperature will exceed yesterday's, around 51 degrees.

What's next:

That same high pressure keeps conditions dry up to the weekend.

Windy conditions are expected Thursday with highs near 60 degrees.

The next chance for rain is Sunday with the arrival of low pressure.