Video: Horses board bus in Detroit, city responds

The Brief The City of Detroit shared video of two horses boarding a bus. Earlier, video had gone viral on social media of the horses waiting at the bus stop with riders, and appearing to board the bus. The City is responding and saying they’re taking the opportunity to retrain bus operators and educate Detroit residents.



The City of Detroit says it’s aware that two horses boarded a DDOT bus.

Video of two horses waiting at a bus stop and appearing to board the bus went viral earlier this week.

Horses on DDOT bus

What they're saying:

"While DDOT welcomes service animals to ride the bus when they meet the requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), it appears that these horses were brought on the bus for other reasons.

We recognize that the actions in the video were meant to draw awareness to a positive cause, however, we also acknowledge that this presented safety concerns for other passengers on public transit and for the horses themselves.

This is an opportunity to retrain DDOT bus operators and to educate our Detroit residents on everything that we are doing to guarantee safe, timely and high-quality service through DDOT.

The City of Detroit also stands ready to assist our local entrepreneurs by connecting them with programs and opportunities that safely increase awareness of their organizations, and helps them expand their positive impact on our City."

The backstory:

This happened on Nov. 7 just after 5 p.m., according to the timestamp on the security footage.

The horses appear to walk on and off the bus, and didn’t go for a ride.

Dig deeper:

One of the horse owners is reportedly the co-founder of the group Urban City Cowboys, and was in the area for a fundraiser.