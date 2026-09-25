Downtown Detroit steps up police patrols after deadly stabbing of Jaquoya Wix

The Brief Many Detroiters are asking if there’s enough support for unhoused people who suffer from serious mental health conditions amid a rise in aggressive panhandling. James White, the former Detroit police chief, who now heads the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, shared some key resources at a press conference about the fatal stabbing.



The city of Detroit says there will be more police on patrol throughout downtown this weekend with an additional focus on alleyways after last week’s deadly stabbing of a Chipotle worker.

However, questions remain about the city’s access to critical mental health services and what some residents call an uptick in aggressive panhandlers.

Aftermath of Jaquoya Wix stabbing

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Lexi Romesburg says she feels safe living in downtown Detroit, but she’s keeping an extra eye on things after the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Jaquoya Wix, not far from where she lives.

The suspect, Devon Watson, a homeless man, was once hospitalized by police where he was deemed to be psychotic, according to court records. Now many Detroiters are asking if there’s enough support for unhoused people who suffer from serious mental health conditions amid a rise in aggressive panhandling.

James White the former Detroit police chief, who now heads the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, shared some key resources at a press conference about the fatal stabbing.

Their work is already growing with a rising need for it.

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Meantime, the Sheffield administration says it’s offering help on the streets with mental health co-response units made up of crisis intervention team-trained officers and behavioral health specialists ready to answer the call.

One more way outreach and connection is taking shape.

Detroit police say they are focused on enforcing disorderly conduct in all gathering places. They are urging anyone facing aggressive or unwanted behavior to call 911 right away.

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