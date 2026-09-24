Family of Detroit stabbing victim questions why suspect was allowed on the streets

The Brief Investigators are looking into Watson’s whereabouts before a deadly attack in Detroit with new video that might help police find answers. Video posted on TikTok showed an apparent good Samaritan looking to help 42-year-old Devon Watson, who was spotted sitting on the street outside a 7-11 a while back. It appeared to be months before the deadly attack on Jaquoya Wix.



Major questions about where the mental health care system broke down, one day after Devon Watson was charged with First Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Jaquoya Wix in downtown Detroit this past weekend.

Investigating the stabbing case

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Now investigators are looking into Watson’s whereabouts before the attack with new video that might help police find answers.

FOX 2 obtained video posted on social media showing the suspect in this case a few months earlier, interacting with a passerby who offered him cash on the street.

Video posted on TikTok showed an apparent good Samaritan looking to help 42-year-old Devon Watson, who was spotted sitting on the street outside a 7-11 a while back. The man filming gives Watson some money and says God sent him and is protecting Watson.

It appeared to be months before the deadly attack on Jaquoya Wix.

Investigators are also looking into the care he was ordered to get at Havenwyck Hospital, which is connected to the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

"One of the things that we will look at is any provider's actions and the order with the courts and how it impacted what a provider did or did not do, and we’ll be looking at that from the standpoint of making improvements to the system," said CEO James White. "So without getting to the specifics of this case, know that as more information comes forward we will be launching an investigation internally to look at the practices that occurred."

"Our family wants to stand here today first and foremost to say thank you to our community and to everyone nationwide that this story has touched. Thank you for stepping up, supporting us, holding us and carrying us through the unimaginable loss and pain of losing our Jaquoya," said Alicya Wix.

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Court records from this past July show police had taken Watson to a hospital where he was deemed to be psychotic, but it’s not known if he continued treatment.

Mental health officials are digging deep into all of those questions as the community remembers the life of Jaquoya, the loving mother of a 15-year-old and beloved sister and friend.

Meantime, local leaders and mental health advocates are pressing for a broader look at breakdowns in Michigan’s mental health safety net and how they can fix it.

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