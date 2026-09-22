Michigan Sex Offender Registry removes 20,000 names after state supreme court ruling

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The Brief The Michigan Sex Offender Registry had 20,000 names removed after a ruling by the state supreme court. All of those whose names were removed, committed crimes before July 1, 2011. A previous law included expirations for sex offender registry inclusion. Later amendments retroactively kept the names on the list.



More than 20,000 registered sex offenders were removed from the Michigan registry earlier this month.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police, which maintains the sex offender registry, was ordered to make the change due to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on Sept. 9.

The supreme court ruled that by keeping those 20,000 individuals on the registry, which numbers 43,000 overall, the state was retroactively increasing their punishments.

Under the constitution, a penalty for a crime from the past can't be affected by a new law passed today. All of those whose names were removed, committed crimes before July 1, 2011.

At that time, sentences given out to offenders included a time-limited period on the registry with an expiration date.

Sex Offender Registry Changes

Dig deeper:

In 2011 and 2022 Michigan lawmakers changed the rules with amendments retroactively lengthening registration periods, usually to a lifetime requirement. As part of the penalty, sex offenders dealt with strict regulations on where they could live and work.

On Sept. 9, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the amendments were unconstitutional, retroactively increasing the punishment for those sentenced for past crimes.

Michigan Supreme Court Ruling Results

State police immediately removed those whose registration periods would have already expired under the pre-2011 laws at the time.

Sex offenders who are not impacted is anyone who committed an offense on or after 2011 must still comply with the current law of usually a lifetime spot on the registry.

Michigan State Police Response

What they're saying:

Colonel James F. Grady II, the director of the Michigan State Police, released a statement about the court-mandated change.

"On September 9, 2026, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the 2021 Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA) amendments cannot be used to retroactively extend the registration requirements of anyone who committed their relevant crime prior to July 1, 2011, because doing so would be unconstitutional," Grady said. "The MSP did not make this change to the law. However, the department maintains the database, is required to comply with the Court’s order and is taking the necessary steps to implement the ruling.

"Any concerns about or efforts to change the law should be directed to the state Legislature."

More Registry Information

What you can do:

If you are aware of an error or issue regarding information for an offender who remains registered for offenses committed on or after July 1, 2011, please contact the Sex Offender Registry Unit or contact the local law enforcement agency where the offender's registered address is located.

The Sex Offenders Registration Act, MCL 28.721et seq. directs the MSP to maintain a computerized law enforcement database of registrations and notices required under the SORA, maintain a public internet website separate from the law enforcement database, and provide guidelines on the type of offender information available to the public.