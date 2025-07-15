Downtown Northville streets reopen for traffic, residents hope for appeal

The Brief A judge has ruled that Northville must reopen their streets for vehicles after blocking them off for more foot traffic. During the COVID pandemic, Northville officials closed parts of Main and Center Streets to vehicle traffic during the warmer months to boost foot traffic.



A long-running debate over reopening the streets of Northville came to a temporary conclusion, with a court ordering officials to remove the barriers.

Cars are now coming down Main Street in Downtown Northville as the roads have been reopened for drivers.

The backstory:

On Thursday, July 10, a judge ordered city officials to take down the barriers that have been blocking cars and trucks from downtown streets, and they have seven days to comply.

During the COVID pandemic, Northville officials closed parts of Main and Center Streets to vehicle traffic during the warmer months to boost foot traffic near restaurants and local shops.

A group called "Let's Open Northville" challenged this decision with a lawsuit, and on Wednesday, a judge sided with them, stating it's time for cars and trucks to return.

What they're saying:

Many residents hope this decision gets appealed.

"I’m also a little sensitive about what this implication is to the community members to continue fighting about it," said resident Lisa Schon. "Seems also not a great idea. I’m resigned to whatever is done. I think it’s worth fighting for I’m not going to get mad about it."

"We are undaunted. I feel we’re in great shape to just proceed with all the cultural programming we have in place," said Executive Director Northville Downtown Development Authority Kate Knight. "That’s all put in place with a special permit so that does allow us to close as originally described per those event specifications."

A meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the town hall for public comment and a closed-session meeting with the city council.

Dig deeper:

Some restaurant workers expressed concerns to FOX 2 off-camera about potential losses after investing thousands of dollars in outdoor tables, seating, and other additions.

Many still hope they can persuade City Hall to maintain the current setup.