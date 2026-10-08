Driver crashes pickup truck into Detroit police scout car head-on

The Brief A FOX 2 crew was at the scene of a head-on crash with a Detroit police cruiser on the city's east side. The driver of an F-150 hit the police vehicle at 3:30 a.m. in the area of Seven Mile and Hoover. Injuries were reported, and the driver was arrested.



A Detroit police cruiser was hit head-on by a driver in a pickup truck in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

What we know:

A FOX 2 crew was at the scene when the driver hit the scout car at Seven Mile and Hoover on the city's east side.

At least one police officer was injured and hospitalized after the crash.

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash, which took place at 3:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Injuries were reported, including oen of the police officers in the cruiser which EMS personnel assisted.

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Calls have been placed with Detroit police and we are waiting to hear back.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel