Driver crashes pickup truck into Detroit police scout car head-on
FOX 2 - A Detroit police cruiser was hit head-on by a driver in a pickup truck in the early morning hours of Thursday.
Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
What we know:
A FOX 2 crew was at the scene when the driver hit the scout car at Seven Mile and Hoover on the city's east side.
At least one police officer was injured and hospitalized after the crash.
Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash, which took place at 3:30 a.m.
What we don't know:
Injuries were reported, including oen of the police officers in the cruiser which EMS personnel assisted.
Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Calls have been placed with Detroit police and we are waiting to hear back.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
The Source: Information for this report is from first-hand witness FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel.