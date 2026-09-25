Driver who crashed into Highland home accused of inhaling whippets before incident

The Brief A car crashed into a home in Highland. The crash occurred on M-59 where the driver behind the wheel allegedly passed out and crossed the median straight through the front door and bathroom of the home.



A driver is accused of inhaling whippets after crashing a car into a Highland home.

Car crashes into home in Highland

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The crash occurred on M-59 where the driver behind the wheel allegedly passed out and crossed the median straight through the front door and bathroom of the home.

Inside the house was a man and his father. Both were not in the path of the car.

Meanwhile, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the driver has not been charged yet, but will still be held responsible.

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Officials say whippets are extremely dangerous as they can cause permanent damage and even death.

Bouchard says gas stations or vape shops or other businesses selling whippets should know they could be held responsible in the event of serious injury or death.

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