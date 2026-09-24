St. Clair Shores woman sentenced to weekends in jail for deadly hit-and-run

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The Brief The accused driver in a fatal hit-and-run will be spending 100 weekends in jail after pleading no contest. Stephanie Holt, 32, of St. Clair Shores, fatally struck an elderly woman while backing out of her driveway and fled. The victim was 76-year-old Mary Hulswit, also of St. Clair Shores.



A 32-year-old St. Clair Shores woman was given an unusual sentence involving weekends in jail for a fatal hit-and-run.

The backstory:

Stephanie Holt was sentenced Tuesday for the fatal 2025 pedestrian crash, striking the woman while backing out and leaving the scene.

The victim was 76-year-old Mary Hulswit who was found dead in Holt's driveway.

Holt pleaded no contest to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

The penalty in Michigan is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Woman Sentenced to Weekends In Jail

The backstory:

In addition to two years' probation, Holt will be serving weekends in jail. She will report to Macomb County Jail at 5 p.m. Friday to begin her intermittent lodging.

All told, Holt will spend 100 weekends in jail, ordered to have no contact with the Hulswitt family, complete 200 hours of community service and attend counseling.

Victim Mary Hulswit credit: Verheyden.org

Holt will get credit for time served for four days in jail after posting bond previously.

What they're saying:

"No one should ever leave the scene of an injury accident," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "This defendant will have time to consider her choice of leaving when she should have called for help.

"Our thoughts remain with the family as they continue to live with a loss that can never be undone."

Timeline:

The fatal crash happened on Nov. 1, 2025 when St. Clair Shores police were called to a residence near Harper Avenue and 13 Mile Road, where a body was laying at the end of a driveway.

It was alleged that Holt struck Hulswit, of St. Clair Shores, while backing out of the driveway.

Investigators and published reports said Holt drove off after fatally injuring Hulswit, drove by the scene afterward, and later turned herself into the authorities.

Holt pleaded no contest to failure to stop at scene of an accident causing death on July 15, 2026 before Judge Jennifer M. Faunce of Macomb County Circuit Court.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and published reports.

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