Mackinac Bridge reopened after 2 vehicle crash; multiple people injured

article

Multiple people are injured – two seriously – after a two-vehicle crash on the Mackinac Bridge early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The crash took place with the drivers heading southbound when one driver rear-ended the other, according to Michigan State Police 8th District.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the two involved vehicles were traveling southbound when one vehicle rear ended the other. Multiple individuals were injured, including two seriously," MSP posted. "The MSP St. Ignace Post is leading the investigation, with the Mackinac Bridge Authority and other agencies assisting."

The bridge was closed from about 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Mackinac Bridge Closed

Emergency vehicles could be seen on bridge camera shots posted on the Mackinac Bridge Authority website.

"Please stay clear of the area until further notice," said the emergency alert.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Photo: MackinacBridge.org