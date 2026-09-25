DTE to build natural gas plants, boost nuclear power, end coal use by 2032

The Brief DTE's new long-term energy plan includes cutting coal production while boosting renewable power. It will completely cut its coal power by 2032, which includes ending production at its Monroe Power Plant. It is also proposing two new natural gas plants and ramping up nuclear power.



DTE says it will retire all coal power by 2032 while boosting nuclear power and building more natural gas power plants as it transitions toward more renewable power supply.

Outlined in their long-range plan for how it will generate enough electricity to meet demand, the Michigan utility says it will 20-year guide is billions of dollars cheaper than their previous filing.

Coal out, renewable energy in

Big picture view:

Michigan law requires all energy producers use 80% clean energy by 2035 and 100% by 2040.

DTE aims to do that with a combination of cutting coal production while ramping up natural gas and nuclear power capacity.

The 20-year plan also known as the Integrated Resource Plan does that by retiring all coal burning by 2032. A major component of that is shuttering the Monroe Power Plant in 2028.

Doing so will cut 3 gigawatts of power capacity from the grid.

To backfill that need, DTE says it will add more renewable energy with a 4.5 gigawatts of energy storage.

Another 15 gigawatts of renewable power will also be produced. That will come in the form of upgrades to the Monroe-based Fermi 2 nuclear plant by 2036.

DTE says it is also proposing "two state-of-the-art natural gas plants totaling 2.1 gigawatt" of power. They will provide dependable access even during bad weather.

What they're saying:

"We're building a stronger tomorrow for Michigan's children and grandchildren," said Joi Harris, president and CEO of DTE Energy. "We listened closely to our customers throughout this process, and this plan reflects what they told us matters most to them: reliable power, affordable bills and a practical path to a cleaner energy future. It balances those priorities while ensuring Michigan has the energy it needs to continue growing for decades to come."

What's next:

DTE will submit its IRP to the Michigan Public Service Commission for further review.