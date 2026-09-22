Metro Detroit gas prices continue to climb as drivers feel pain at the pump

The Brief Commuters across Metro Detroit are dealing with pain at the pump as prices climb higher. Among the prices, a Mobil on Woodward and 13 Mile is at $4.89 a gallon, that’s if you pay cash. Over near Detroit Metro Airport, a BP station is looking at around $6 a gallon.



Gas prices have hit record levels across Metro Detroit and consumer protection watchdogs are out to make sure drivers aren’t being taken advantage of.

Meantime, many commuters are just making the best of it.

By the numbers:

Among the prices, a Mobil on Woodward and 13 Mile is at $4.89 a gallon, that’s if you pay cash.

Airport Gas Stations

Over near Detroit Metro Airport, a BP station is looking at around $6 a gallon. If the DTW location sounds familiar, that’s because it’s been the focus of state investigations in the past as they were accused of inflating prices. And while nearby gas stations have regular marked around $5.20 a gallon, $6 a gallon is not a singular sight this time around.

Eastern Market Station

This gas station in Eastern Market in Detroit is also pushing $6 a gallon. In fact, it was one of the first places we saw to hit $6 a gallon in recent days. That still draws the ire of drivers who pass by it.

The good news, there are somewhat lower options out there. This spot at Lahser and 10 Mile is known for lower prices with regular down to $4.69. That’s if you pay cash.

It’s a bit more if you pay with a credit card.

Residents concerned over price gouging

What they're saying:

If you suspect any price gouging taking place, attorney Jonathan Marko tells FOX 2 what to do under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

"One of the provisions of the Act specifically says that it is illegal for a merchant to charge a consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price in which a similar product or service is sold," said attorney Jonathan Marko. "So for example, a gas station says we are going to inflate the prices of gas to ten dollars a gallon or seven dollars a gallon or something that’s grossly over, there would be a claim."

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