Mike Rogers repeats call to end Iran war, says opponent 'does not play with others'

The Brief Mike Rogers is campaigning in Southeast Michigan as the 2026 midterms enters its final stretch. The Republican is running against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat. The election is just under six weeks away.



Republican Mike Rogers repeated calls for an end to the Iran war amid climbing gas prices while framing the election for U.S. Senate as one between the "American dream" and what he describes as divisive politics.

Rogers attacked his opponent Abdul El-Sayed for his positions on immigration, health care, and foreign policy, while accusing the Democrat of tolerating anti-Semitism.

The 2026 midterm election is entering its final stretch with the spotlight on Michigan's statewide races.

"You want to give your family divisiveness and anger and separation, or do you want to give them that promise of America?" he said,

Rogers: End the Iran war

Rogers repeated his call for the Iran war to end as gas prices and supply chain issues have sent price shocks through global commerce. It has since become a defining issue of this election cycle.

"(Battleground state candidates) have to do what their conviction tells them, right?" he said. "I'm doing this because my conviction tells me it's time to start wrapping this thing up."

He has also called for suspending Michigan's gas tax — one of the highest in the Midwest.

He also argued he would be a better public official to work across the aisle with U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, saying El-Sayed "does not play with others."

"If you look at his history, his very thin work history, he just doesn't get along with folks. He's got to be the center of attention," he said.

2026 Midterm Election

The backstory:

Rogers and his opponent Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are vying for one of the most competitive seats in this election cycle.

The balance of power in Congress could be determined by its outcome. Michigan's purple status again places its electorate in the spotlight as uncertainty over who will have majorities in the U.S. Senate as well as what issues are motivating voters in 2026 remains some of the biggest questions that will be answered in November.

While recent election polling gives El-Sayed a better chance of winning, the possibility of an error like what was revealed in the Democratic primary underscores the lack of certainty in who has the edge.

Voting in Michigan

Dig deeper:

While candidates will continue on the trail up until Nov. 3, voting is set to begin as soon as Sept. 24.

Absentee ballots will be distributed 40 days out from the election. Find our complete voting guide here.

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