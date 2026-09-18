‘Where’s my momma?’ Detroit family says their mother was cremated by mistake at funeral home

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The Brief A funeral home in Detroit is under scrutiny after accidentally cremating someone's mom by mistake, then allegedly trying to pass off someone else's body for hers. This all took place at the Hutchinson Funeral Home on East 7 Mile in Detroit



A family in Detroit says they went to a viewing for their mother, only to find that she was cremated by mistake, but it gets worse.

The family says the funeral home tried to pass off the body of someone else as their mom. Now police are investigating.

Funeral home investigation

Big picture view:

This all took place at the Hutchinson Funeral Home on East 7 Mile in Detroit as police blocked the doorway. FOX 2 saw officers showing up as more and more family members got word of the tense situation with the funeral set for Saturday.

The children of 61-year-old Kimberly Moore say they arrived for the viewing of their mother, only to be shown the body of another woman, not their mother. The family says they were told their mom’s body was cremated instead.

The Moore family is pressing for answers and also trying to reach the family of the other woman whose body they were shown.

What they're saying:

Hutchinson Funeral Home gave FOX 2 no comment at first, but then they got a PR firm involved.

"We get here. That’s not my momma in the casket, a family member said. "This woman got on my momma’s dress, wig, everything, they put the body up, so we came earlier. They tried to show us another lady. They opened the casket, it’s not her."

"I said, ‘Where’s my momma?’ one family member said, ‘Oh, she’s upstairs.’ And then my cousin said, ‘They just told us we didn’t have her. Now she’s here? Where is my momma?’"

"We know that there was an issue. We know there’s a problem, and we want to make it whole. We want to make the family feel comfortable with their loved one and make sure that we have some conclusion to this," said family spokesperson Mario Morrow.

What's next:

Kimberly Moore’s funeral is supposed to be Saturday. The family is trying to figure out exactly how to handle this.

Police are looking into the matter. The funeral home says they hope to be able to explain all of this soon.

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