Dumping spot on Detroit street has neighbors fed up

"We're tax payers for years and we can't get anything done," said Cynthia Brown.



Residents want help after a former neighbor helped start what became an illegal dumping eyesore for this neighborhood.

"The neighbors moved and they put all of that out there and other people are now using it as a drop off place," Brown said.

"Every day it looks like people are putting more and more stuff out there," said a concerned resident. "You got your rats it's an eyesore."

Residents have called the city asking for help to get rid of this mess.

"Advance Disposal, Land Bank Authority they moved couches, down the street but not these and couldn't give me an answer," said Moses Brown.

After speaking to the residents, FOX 2 called the city for answers.

City officials told FOX 2 that delays in picking up the pile was because it was not bundled properly.

The city also said it wanted to remind residents that guidelines for bulk collection can be found at the city's website.

Detroit Police are also on the case, investigators called to the scene to investigate the alleged illegal dumping and investigators say they are actively investigating leads.

After the FOX 2 Problem Solvers contacted the city, the Detroit's Public Waste Department arrived at the scene collecting the pile of junk.