The Brief Eastbound I-696 will reopen to traffic in Oakland County on Monday. Traffic returning to that direction of travel marks the first time in years that both sections of I-696 will be open. The southbound Telegraph and Lodge Freeway ramp will remain closed for two more weeks.



After years of construction and closures, southern Oakland County's highway nightmare is finally coming to an end.

This weekend, eastbound I-696 will reopen to traffic.

The Restore the Reuther project, which has seen a complete remodel of the busy highway through Metro Detroit, announced its closure will end on Nov. 23.

I-696 Construction

Big picture view:

According to the I-696 construction project website, EB I-696 is listed as being closed between M-10 and I-75 through Nov. 23.

The update follows the reopening of the I-75 on-ramp onto westbound I-696 several weeks ago. That direction of travel has been accessible the entire time that construction has been underway.

The update comes as the construction project meter hits 84% complete.

Some portions of the highway will remain closed through November and into December, including the ramps onto southbound Telegraph and the Lodge.

What they're saying:

"EB I-696 is scheduled to open to traffic by Monday 11/23/26 at 5 am. This will include all associated entrance and exit ramps for EB I-696 with one exception. The SB Telegraph to SB Lodge Freeway ramp will remain closed for approximately 2 additional weeks."

According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will start the process of moving barriers watermarks on Saturday. The goal is to have travel fully open before Monday morning rush hour.

Highway work going into 2027

What's next:

According to the construction website, both directions of I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre will feature more road work.

However, the freeway will remain open.