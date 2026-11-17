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The Brief The Wolverines now have a new athletic director after the previous one stepped down. Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts is expected to be the next AD at Michigan. He will replace Warde Manuel.



The University of Michigan may have a new athletic director, according to a report by ESPN.

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts has agreed to become Michigan's new AD, replacing Warde Manuel.

What happened to Warde Manuel

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - APRIL 11: University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel speaks on stage during the Michigan Men's Basketball National Championship celebration at Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Expand

The backstory:

Manuel stepped down in July after his tenure was plagued with scandals, including former football coach Jim Harbaugh and the scouting and sign-stealing investigation involving Connor Stallions.

Most recently, football coach Sherrone Moore was fired following a criminal investigation. He eventually pleaded no contest to lesser charges connected to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. That incident prompted the broader investigation.

Defenders of Manuel will point out he presided over NCAA championships in football, coming in 2023 and in men's basketball in 2026.

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Dig deeper:

Alberts played in the NFL for three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was the athletic director at the University of Nebraska Omaha until 2021, when he would move on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until 2024, when he became the athletic director at Texas A&M in 2024.

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