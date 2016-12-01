Iron Ivy turning recycled metal into works of art
Iron Ivy owner Jim Jalosky joins us on The Nine.
Iron Ivy known for upcycled sculptures and art
Donna and Jim Jalosky from the store joined us on The Nine to show us what kind of art is at the shop.
Missing Eastpointe woman's car found in White Lake Twp.
A missing Eastpointe woman has been seen since Monday but her car was found 51 miles away from her home.
Detroit Wing Company's homemade 16 sauces
Gus Malliaras from Detroit Wing Company joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.