Man with cystic fibrosis fights to recover from double lung transplant
They lost one son to complications from cystic fibrosis - now their other son is in the hospital facing his own challenges because of the disease.
10,000 counselors and 150,000 clients with mental health issues could be impacted by new proposal
Licensed Professional Counselors maintain a vital role in helping people struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression or other mental illnesses. However, many of those professionals are worried the scope of their work could be changed with a new proposal in Michigan's licensing department. They're asking residents to call state reps to curb the proposal
Men like house cleaning more than going to the doctor. That's a problem for preventing diseases
For many men, cleaning the bathroom, or mowing the lawn, is more appealing than going to the doctor, according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey. Dr. Ryan Berglund says results show this 'doctor dread' is deeply rooted.
Girl, 3, dies of rare cancer after doctors diagnosed her with constipation
A United Kingdom mother who claims doctors wrote off her 3-year-old daughter’s stomach pains as constipation says the young girl died just days after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy amid thousands of opioid lawsuits
Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in the first step in a complex, multibillion-dollar plan by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits brought against it by state and local governments over the nation's deadly opioid disaster.
10-year-old Texas girl dies from brain-eating amoeba infection
The 10-year-old Texas girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River has died.
US health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy
Government experts on Friday backed an experimental treatment for children with peanut allergies that could become the first federally approved option for preventing life-threatening reactions.
‘I didn't think it would happen to me': Doctors believe vaping caused teen's double-lung collapse
A 19-year-old Indiana man suffered two collapsed lungs and his doctors believe the condition is linked to vaping.
Family believes girl, 17, on life support at Dallas hospital due to vaping
A family from Tyler has a frightening account of how quickly a teenager's vaping habit turned into a life-threatening lung illness.
After brain cancer diagnosis, college student completes school in hospital. She's now cancer free
The tumor was in her brain. Doctors diagnosed Ritz with brain cancer in 2017. She was a teenager. Before doctors knew, before they tested what was wrong, she remembers the symptoms being problematic and pervasive.
Daytime naps once or twice a week may keep your heart healthy, study finds
Go ahead, take a siesta. A daytime nap taken once or twice a week may be linked to heart health, according to new research.
Woman suffers mercury poisoning after using tainted skin cream from Mexico
A California woman is in a semi-comatose state after using a Ponds-labeled skin cream tainted with methylmercury, making her the first reported case of methylmercury poisoning of this type linked to a skin cream in the U.S., according to the Sacramento County Public Health agency.
FDA blasts Juul for fueling public health crisis after Michigan ban on e-cigs. What happens next?
The Juul makes up 70% of the e-cigarette market in the country. The brand is filled with nicotine, and now the government is blasting the vaping giant - saying they may have helped fuel the public health crisis. It's a big warning from the government to the top selling vape company.
Dr. Oz announces mother has Alzheimer's disease, urges viewers to take preventative actions
Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Monday that his 80-year-old mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, urging viewers to take preventative action as early as possible.
New study links eating poultry to cancer for first time
A new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health links poultry to different types of cancers that include melanoma, prostate cancer, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.