El-Sayed campaigns across Metro Detroit as Michigan Senate race heats up

The Brief El-Sayed had a loaded schedule Wednesday, starting with a clergy roundtable with Horace Sheffield in Detroit. Rogers had a busy weekend, speaking at the Michigan Republican Party’s nominating convention in Mount Pleasant on Saturday. The two candidates also agreed to a debate in October.



The Michigan race for U.S. Senate between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed continues to heat up. The contest is drawing national attention and is one of several races that will help decide the balance of the Senate in 2027.

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El-Sayed had a loaded schedule Wednesday, starting with a clergy roundtable with Horace Sheffield in Detroit. Later, around 2:30, El-Sayed made another appearance in Ann Arbor, speaking at a student rally.

Rogers had a busy weekend, speaking at the Michigan Republican Party’s nominating convention in Mount Pleasant on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, Rogers was reported to be in Los Angeles at multiple AIPAC fundraisers.

"What do you think is important for people to pay attention to in this Senate race? A lot of midterms come down to people’s opinions of the president, and the president is not on the ballot, so they tend to take it out on the Senate candidates," said [name]. "What you’ll see is, especially Mike Rogers should be trying to differentiate himself from the president since the president is not particularly popular at the moment. And with Abdul, he’s trying to associate himself with fixing everything that’s not going well right now, like housing prices, gas prices, trying to tie everything to the war in Iran."

What's next:

We know El-Sayed will be speaking shortly, and Mike Rogers is expected to have a meet and greet in Berrien County, in Southwest Michigan, on Friday.

The two candidates also agreed to a debate in October.

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