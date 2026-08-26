Massive cocaine bust at Blue Water Bridge

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The Brief Canada Border Services Agency officers seized about 850 pounds of cocaine from a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario on Aug. 13. The driver was arrested and charged. Between the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, officers have seized nearly 10,000 pounds of cocaine/crack, including coca leaves, paste, cocaine, and crack.



Canadian authorities seized about 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck on Aug. 13, according to a news release by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The seizure occurred in Point Edward, Ontario while the truck entered Canada from Michigan from Port Huron.

Cocaine seizure at the US/Canadian border

What we know:

The commercial truck carrying the hundreds of pounds of cocaine was referred for a secondary examination, which is when officers detected the drugs. The driver was then arrested by CBSA and charged by the Mounted Police with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, according to CBSA.

What we don't know:

These charges are subject to confirmation by Canadian courts. It is not yet known what the exact charges will be or if there is any further involvement. Canadian authorities also did not identify the driver.

Canadian officials respond

What they're saying:

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree responded to the incident, "Border services officers are Canada’s first line of defence, protecting Canadians from illegal drugs and organized crime. I commend the CBSA and the RCMP for their commitment to public safety — and for their unwavering dedication in keeping criminals and dangerous drugs out of our communities."

While Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency said, "This significant seizure of cocaine demonstrates the professionalism and expertise of border services officers working at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. Every day, they are working with law enforcement partners to secure Canada's border and prevent harm in our communities."

"RCMP Central Region Border Integrity is committed to proactively investigating and holding accountable all those involved in cross-border criminal activities. These drug-related charges are the result of an outstanding commitment and strong partnership between the RCMP and CBSA in Ontario. This continues to send a strong message that crime will not be tolerated, and to show the public and others, that cross-border criminality is a top priority for our agencies," stated Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge, Border Integrity, RCMP Federal Policing.

Continued drug concerns at the Canadian border

Big picture view:

CBSA and law enforcement in Southern Ontario previously seized nearly 3,750 pounds of illegal drugs on July 23 of this year. It was one of Ontario's largest drug busts by weight, according to CBSA.

In 2025-2026 fiscal year, CBSA seized about 10,000 pounds of cocaine/crack, which included different forms of the drug, from coca leaves, coca paste, cocaine, and crack.

The Canadian government is currently investing $1.3 billion CAD to increase border security. Additional statistics on contraband can be seen here.

What you can do:

CBSA is encouraging anyone who has information about potential suspicious cross-border activity to contact the CBSA border watch line at 1-888-502-9060.