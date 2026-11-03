Video: Livonia firefighters rescue trapped deer inside swimming pool

LFD responded recently to a deer that had fallen through a pool cover, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The backstory:

Because the pool was partially drained, the deer was not able to get enough footing to climb out.

Police were first to respond, then called the fire department for assistance.

Some quick thinking and an extension ladder later and, the deer got back on dry land.

"Our firefighters lowered an extension ladder into the pool, giving the deer a way to climb out," the post said. "Once the ladder was in place, the deer successfully rescued itself and ran off, apparently uninjured!"

Livonia Fire also used the post as a reminder to pool owners that covers are not always wildlife-proof.

Inground pool owners should Inspect their covers and consider adding an approved wildlife escape ramp, in case animals find themselves in trouble.

"Great teamwork by our Livonia Police officers and firefighters," the post said. "We’re always ready to answer the call, even when the patient has four legs."