The Brief Michigan is electing a new governor. The seat is open because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again. Election results will populate below once polls close in Michigan, which is 8 p.m. local time. (Some polls are in Central time.)



Michigan is electing a new governor this election.

Results in Michigan's gubernatorial race will appear below once polls close in the state, which is 8 p.m. local time.

Note that some polls in Michigan are located in Central time.

Jocelyn Benson and John James election results

MORE LIVE MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Watch Michigan live election results

Dig deeper:

You can watch live on FOX 2 Detroit as election results in Michigan come in:

Michigan governor’s race

The backstory:

The seat is open because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again.

US governor race results

Big picture view:

Many states across the country are electing new governors tonight.

Here is a look nationally at gubernatorial election results: