Election guide: What's on your ballot and what you're voting for in Michigan's Nov. 5 elections

Election Day is here in Michigan and, while it may not be a Presidential year, midterm election, or anything huge last year's marijuana legalization - there are still issues that directly important to your community.

Voting booths open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 5 and close at 8 p.m. But there are several things you need to know if you want that 'I Voted" sticker.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

You can check if you are registered to vote on the Michigan Secretary of State's website. The deadline to register to vote in this election has already passed.

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

Before you head to the polls, you may want to take a look at your sample ballot to figure out exactly what you're voting on. Submit your name, birth month, birth year, and zip code. Once you enter the information in, you'll be taken to a page to click on the sample ballot. It lists who is running and what exactly you're voting on.

WHERE IS MY POLLING LOCATION?

Also on the Secretary of State's website, find out where YOU are voting! It's very simple. After you enter your information, click polling information and it will tell you everything you need to know. You'll see your polling location, your precinct number, and a phone number in case you want to contact them. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

WHAT DO I NEED AT THE POLLS?

You do not need your voter registration card to vote. As long as you're at the right polling location, your name will be on the registration list. You will, however, need to show a photo ID. If you fail to bring ID, you can still vote, you just have to sign an affidavit that says you don't have a photo ID. Acceptable forms include: driver's license, state-issued ID card, federal or state government-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, military ID with photo, student ID with a photo from high school or higher education, and tribal ID card with photo. The ID doesn't need to have your address.

REMEMBER

Other helpful information:

- You can't wear items like buttons or T-shirts with election-related materials to the polls. You'll be asked to cover it or remove it.

- You don't have to fill out the entire ballot for your votes to count.

- You cannot use cameras, video or still, at the polls while they're open.

MORE HELP

Still have questions? Check out the Secretary of State's frequently asked questions.