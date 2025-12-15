'We stay praying about it:' Suspect in deadly Detroit hit and run charged

The Brief Darnell Scott was killed in a hit-and-run in the summer of 2024 on Detroit’s east side. The Detroit Police fatal squad painstakingly pieced together footage from Green Light cameras and license plate readers, leading them to Daryl Rice in November. He is now charged and was given a personal bond, which means he’s out for now.



A Detroit man was run over not once, but twice, all on video. Many might remember the incident from last summer but on Monday there was a big break in the case.

Big picture view:

It’s the first holiday without Darnell Scott, who was killed in a hit-and-run in the summer of 2024 on Detroit’s east side. You might remember a video showing him getting hit and neither driver stopped.

These cases can be tough to solve, but the Detroit Police fatal squad painstakingly pieced together footage from Green Light cameras and license plate readers, leading them to Daryl Rice in November.

He is now charged and was given a personal bond, which means he’s out for now.

"I honestly didn’t give up hope because we stay praying about it," said the victim's twin sister, Dana Scott.

The family is sickened by the damning evidence. Apparently, Rice made a false insurance claim on his car after the hit-and-run, lied about how the damage happened, but in the process, police say he incriminated himself.

The family wants others to hold out hope.

"Don’t give up, because it can happen, your wishes and answers can come true," said Dana.