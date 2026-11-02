Hazel Park woman, officer injured in gruesome dog attack

The Brief Police were called out to the scene in Hazel Park where they found a woman on the ground in her driveway with three dogs attacking her. One of the officers used her taser, but it did not end the attack. The officer was then bitten in the leg by one of the dogs.



It was a gruesome scene in Hazel Park on Saturday when several dogs attacked their owner, causing her to suffer multiple injuries.

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Police were called out to the scene on Saturday where they found a woman on the ground in her driveway with three dogs attacking her. Officials say the dogs were upset that a stray puppy had been brought into the home so they attacked their owner.

One of the officers used her taser, but it did not end the attack. Instead, Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel says one of the dogs turned on the officer and bit her on the thigh.

"After the dog bit the officer, the officer was able to get the dog off of her. She discharged her firearm at a dog and the dog to run away," he said. "That’s when a second officer intervened and fired his gun at the dog, putting that dog down the second, and their dog ran off."

The dogs were later found and are in the Hazel Park Dog Pound. The officer that was bitten is expected to be okay. Meanwhile, the homeowner had her neck, arms and legs injured in the attack. However, the police chief says she is recovering.

"Fortunately, my officers were able to arrive and be honest with the view," he said. "I think that they saved your life, and I’m proud of the officers and how they performed."

Dig deeper:

Hamel says there are rules to owning a dog in Hazel Park.

The dog has to be vaccinated, licensed, and you can only have up to three of them in your home.

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