Fact-check: Senate candidate debate of Rogers and Slotkin had hits and misses for both

By the end of the debate, the record was overflowing with allegations - some true, others not so much.

Mike Rogers alleged some her answers were, "I think its disingenuous and certainly deceptive.

Elissa Slotkin alleges he got issues wrong while in Congress.

"It's not about what he's going to do. its about what you did when you held the job."

He asserts her support of the biden federal stimulus relief package boosted inflation which is true but the more significant contributor to inflation, post-Covid, was supply chain disruptions.

Rogers alleges FEMA diverted disaster relief dollars elsewhere to migrant relocation.

"Diverting that money for illegal's coming across the border is a non-starter for me," he said.

The FEMA rules don't allow disaster relief for other services.

Rogers accused Slotkin of supporting President Biden's policies "100% of the time."

She claims she voted against the administration more than 97% of the other Democrats in the house.

But a check of her voting record in 2021 and 2022 shows her backing the president 100% of the time.

Slotkin accuses Rogers of supporting numerous anti-abortion measures while in Congress.

"He voted for every single ban, restriction, every bill that came across his desk," she said.

Rogers wants the states to make abortion decisions now and regarding Michigan's 2022 vote to legalize abortions here.

"I will do nothing when I go back to Washington DC to do anything that would change the Michigan constitution voted on by the people of Michigan.

He accuses her of signing a non-disclosure agreement regarding a proposed Chinese EV battery company in Big Rapids with alleged ties to the Communist Party.

"I have never signed any NDA with any Chinese government," she said.

The record shows she did sign local project non-disclosure agreements but none of them mentioned the Chinese Gotion plant specifically.

The two sides declared victory and are now preparing for the final debate in Detroit later this month.