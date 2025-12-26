Man killed by estranged wife's acquaintance after opening fire at Livingston County home

The Brief A man was killed on Christmas after allegedly shooting his estranged wife's acquaintance. Authorities said the man traveled to a Livingston County home where his wife was visiting the acquaintance and started shooting at that person. The homeowner returned fire.



A man was shot and killed on Christmas Day after authorities say he went to a home where his wife was visiting and started shooting, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 5500 block of Nicholson Road just before 7:10 p.m. Dec. 25 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, the person who was killed was estranged from his wife, who was visiting an acquaintance who owns the home on Nicholson. Authorities said the estranged husband drove about an hour from Lake Orion to the home and started shooting at the homeowner.

The homeowner was struck twice and returned fire.

The estranged husband was pronounced dead at the scene, while the homeowner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.