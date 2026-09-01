Farmington School Board meeting: Parents sound off against antisemitism

The Brief Many are worried about Jewish student safety following the latest wave of antisemitism to make headlines in the area This all stems from an incident last week on the second day of classes where a student at Warner Middle School was accused of drawing swastikas on a piece of paper. Last week the District said they are taking steps to make sure all students feel safe and heard at Warner Middle School.



Parents in Farmington Hills packed a school board meeting after a student was seen drawing an image of Hitler and swastikas in class barely a week ago.

Big picture view:

You could not find an empty seat at Tuesday night's meeting of the Farmington School Board. It was a packed crowd eager to address District leaders, with many feeling the Administration is not doing enough to address antisemitism.

Many are worried about Jewish student safety following the latest wave of antisemitism to make headlines in the area and concerns have only been elevated since the attack on Temple Israel just a few miles away back in March.

This all stems from an incident last week on the second day of classes where a student at Warner Middle School was accused of drawing swastikas on a piece of paper along with an image of a clown with a specific hair cut and that student allegedly telling classmates it was a picture of Hitler.

A 12-year-old girl saw the image. Her mother, Kristina Millman of Detroit Dog Rescue, says it took days for the District to even show her the drawing.

Farmington community sounds off at meeting

What they're saying:

"I have two Jewish kids at Warner Middle School and they are afraid."

"Since I’ve heard about this incident I haven’t been able to sleep. School is supposed to be a safe haven for children. Can you imagine getting up every morning and not wanting to go to school because you don’t know what you are going to see? And hear?"

"When my daughter, on the second day of full school, is shown a picture with the most demonic clown that says "Hitler clown" with a swastika, I automatically should access to see what my child saw, not five days later," said parent Kristina Millman. "I automatically should have address to talk to the principal, the superintendent and make sure that that flow of communication without me calling the news and getting on social media is effortless."

Last week the District said they are taking steps to make sure all students feel safe and heard at Warner Middle School.

Featured article