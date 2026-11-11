Wayne State University students team up with Detroit police to thaw out cold cases

The Brief Detroit police are teaming up with Wayne State students to help solve cold cases in the city. The team of students is first digitizing the case files to make it easier for Detroit detectives to comb through them.



Cold cases are soon thawing out in Detroit as police and Wayne State University students are collaborating to try and solve murder cases.

Big picture view:

Three days before Christmas in 2013, 16-year-old Paige Stalker was murdered on Detroit's east side in a widely covered quadruple shooting. The case would end up going cold.

Alongside, in the filing cabinet with the Detroit Police Cold Case Unit, the murder of Wayne State University Student, Casey Willis, who died on her mom's birthday in 2020.

"I remember both cases, and it haunts our homicide detectives when it’s just lingering out there," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.



"There are some people that are literally still holding breath since their family member was murdered," said Dr. Toycia Collins.

It is a partnership that could breathe life into those two cases. Detroit police joined forces with the Wayne State Criminology and Criminal Justice Program, enlisting the help of students to re-examine cold cases.

"They’re not replacing detectives they’re helping the detectives out it could be something they see that we missed," said Bettison.

The team of students is first digitizing the case files to make it easier for Detroit detectives to comb through them.

"Then students have the opportunity to read through these cases and potential leads to revisit some of the things that have been overlooked in previous cases," said Dr. Collins. "It is, in fact, cathartic for me because it gives me an opportunity to give families answers that’s important for them to have."

Dig deeper:

It was led by Assistant Professor Dr. Collins, who's PhD dissertation was on closure rates for cold cases. At the end of it all, the students will present their findings to investigators with the hope of finding new leads.

Dr. Collins had hand selected students like Ruby, Jalena and Becca to pioneer the program in January 2027.

"This program is showing, like even when you don’t think there is progress on cases there is something happening behind the scenes," said Becca.



Chief Bettison told FOX 2 that cold cases are a priority for his team. He has increased detectives in that unit by 75% and added the Wayne State program as well.

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