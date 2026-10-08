Former Ann Arbor nurse officially charged for helping illegal immigrant escape custody

The Brief A former Ann Arbor Trinity registered nurse was charged Wednesday with helping an illegal suspect escape custody. Chloe Renae Freeman of Whitmore Lake is facing a year in prison if convicted. Freeman allegedly helped the illegal immigrant escape on May 28. He is still at large.



A former Ann Arbor nurse has been officially charged for allegedly helping a detained illegal immigrant escape Border Patrol custody.

The backstory:

Chloe Renae Freeman is facing charges of instigating or assisting an escape, a misdemeanor offense, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Freeman, 29, of Whitmore Lake, faces a maximum statutory penalty of one year of imprisonment if she is convicted.

The suspect, officials say, was arrested by Border Patrol Agents after attempting to flee. While running, he tripped and fell on the pavement.

After getting injured, he was taken to the hospital on May 28th, where Freeman allegedly helped him escape. The suspect is still at large.

Officials say agents remained with the suspect until he was taken to the hospital’s X-ray area.

Investigators say Freeman, working as a registered nurse at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital, then allegedly used her hospital badge to access the area and then directed the detained man toward the ambulance bay exit, enabling him to flee.

The criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Wednesday.