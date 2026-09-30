Ann Arbor nurse accused of helping illegal immigrant escape from ICE custody

The Brief Officials say a criminal complaint was filed against 29-year-old Chloe Renae Freeman for instigating or assisting an escape. The complaint alleged that on May 28, Freeman, who was a registered nurse at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital, assisted an illegal immigrant who was detained while escaping from custody.



A Whitmore Lake nurse is accused of helping someone escape ICE in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor nurse arrested

Big picture view:

Officials say a criminal complaint was filed against 29-year-old Chloe Renae Freeman for instigating or assisting an escape.

The complaint alleged that on May 28, Freeman, who was a registered nurse at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital, assisted an illegal immigrant who was detained while escaping from custody.

The suspect, officials say, was arrested by Border Patrol Agents after attempting to flee. While running, he tripped and fell on the pavement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital.

Officials say agents remained with the suspect until he was taken to the hospital’s X-ray area. There, Freeman allegedly used her hospital badge to access the area and then directed the detained man toward the ambulance bay exit, enabling him to flee.

What's next:

He has not yet been found by Border Patrol since.

Freeman faces a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison.